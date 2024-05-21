Thornton's journey from Super Six to Super Rugby

"It was like I was back at Millbrae."

When George Thornton allowed himself to dream of a Super Rugby debut, not much about the occasion would have resembled the hallowed turf of Ayr Rugby Club.

Yet, monsoon-like rain had put the Sydney Football Stadium pitch under water as the Waratahs took on the Brumbies. Just as well the former Scotland under-20s prop was used to a spot of inclement weather.

That dream was further than distant for a while. Released by Glasgow Warriors in 2021, he had fallen out of love with the game and was faced with the reality of finding a job in the "real world".

Little did he know his journey was only just beginning.

Super Rugby oppprtunity 'seemed alien'

"To call it last minute is probably an understatement," Thornton laughed when recalling his call-up to the Waratahs squad.

The 27-year-old had been training with the Sydney side once a week, having impressed with the Northern Suburbs in the Shute Shield – New South Wales’ semi-pro league.

Then an injury crisis hit the Tahs. Eight front-row players suffered season-ending injuries and Thornton got the nod.

"I got a call on Thursday morning. When I got to the training ground in the afternoon, [head coach Darren Coleman] said, 'you're going to be on the bench this Saturday'.

"It all happened so fast. I didn't really have time to take any of it in. I had my head in the playbook for 48 hours. We got there in the end and I was just very grateful to get on."

"It's still so surreal to me. I grew up watching Super Rugby, thinking that this was the best league in the world. It just seemed so alien to me that the opportunity would ever be there."

‘First head on the chopping block’

Sydney is a long way from Millbrae, a place Thornton looks back on fondly. His time with Ayrshire Bulls reignited his passion for the game when he needed it most.

A combination of poorly-timed injuries, a nationwide lockdown and a clash of personalities with new Glasgow coach Danny Wilson looked like it might spell the end of his pro career.

"To be honest, me and Danny clashed heads a little bit," he said. "We didn't really see eye-to-eye all too well. There was a lot we didn't agree on and we disagreed a lot. That probably didn't help when the budget cuts came around.

"I was probably the first head on the chopping block. It was pretty tough and I really fell out of love with the game. I was pretty fed up and had some in-depth conversations with my old man about what's next, ready to get into the working world, the real world."

That’s when Peter Horne stepped in. About to make his coaching debut with the Bulls, Horne told Thornton he would love to have him.

"I owe a lot to Pete for making me fall back in love with rugby and just enjoying myself again, getting back to what makes you play rugby as a kid."

What next for Scotland-qualified globetrotter?

After Ayr, there was a brief stint with English Championship side Ampthill and a season at Chicago Hounds in the MLR, sandwiched between two seasons in Australia.

"I’ve had more clubs than Tiger Woods," he joked. "Months ago, none of this was even part of the script. I came back from America last year and I was pretty content playing club rugby here.

"It's just been flipped on its head in the last couple of weeks. I'm happy with what I'm doing at the moment. I’ll play these next couple of games, hopefully finish out the season and then go from there. I'm not holding my breath.”

With a lack of options at loosehead for Scotland, could Thornton envisage linking up with Horne again - now Gregor Townsend's assistant - and gaining a cap for the country of his mother’s birth?

“Oh, no, no. That's beyond my wildest dreams,” he said. "I've not even considered it, but Pete still has my number!"

