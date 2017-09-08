New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer Debuts During NFL Opening-Night Game

Fans watching the NFL regular season opener on Thursday night got to see two legends: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Mighty Thor, whose new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok from Marvel Studios was featured during a break in the Patriots/Kansas City Chiefs game.

The film bows in theaters on November 3, while tickets went on sale today. Watch the trailer below.

In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization. The end is at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett).

But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger: the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Thor:Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Anthony Hopkins returning as Odin.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The story is by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Eric Pearson, and the screenplay is by Eric Pearson.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QX9sIukOsCw&w=605&h=340]

