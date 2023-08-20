Thor director Taika Waititi teases potential ideas for fifth movie

Thor: Love and Thunder was not the best received outing for the God of Thunder, but Taika Waititi seems happy to return, and has shared some of his ideas for a potential fifth movie.

In the soon-to-be-released book Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special (previewed in ScreenRant), Waititi says Thor 5 needs to do two things.

The first thing is introducing a villain strong enough to up the ante from his previous films, stating: "What is left to do to him? It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.

cate blanchett as hela in thor ragnarok headdress classic costume

Disney

Related: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora reveal never-before-seen wedding photos



"I don't think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that's somehow more formidable."

It's interesting that the director mentions the villain Hela from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, as opposed to Love and Thunder's villain Gorr the God Butcher or even Zeus and Hercules, who were teased as upcoming baddies.

Nevertheless, the other thing Waititi wants for Thor 5 is to introduce "more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens."

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Related: Chris Hemsworth explains why he was terrified of Mad Max role in Furiosa

"There's a fun element to [Thor] and he has a casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you'd get when it's an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe," he explained.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth recently stated that he expects Thor to die in his next solo outing, although he admits that's not based on any actual information.

All four Thor movies are available to stream now on Disney+.

You Might Also Like