Thor Bjornsson Is Starting to Look Terrifyingly Shredded

Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson, also known to millions of Game of Thrones viewers as The Mountain, or just plain Thor, retired from the world of competitive strength sports in 2020 in order to focus on pursuing a new athletic career as a boxer. Since then, he has completely overhauled his training regime and nutrition, leaning down considerably and reprogramming his workouts to focus on speed, agility and power.

Throughout his transformation, Bjornsson has been sharing details of his workouts and meal plans on his Instagram profile and YouTube channel, including videos where he outlined how he was able to drop more than 100 pounds, and took on intense, cardio-heavy CrossFit workouts.



In his most recent Instagram post, Bjornsson shows off the hard-won results of the last year's grueling training. His change from hulking powerlifter to lean fighter is drastic, with the kind of shredded six-pack abs that he would never have been able to achieve in his previous life as a strongman.

"The training has been absolutely insane lately," he wrote in the caption for the photo. "I've never in my life worked as hard as I do now. Boxing is something else! Hats off to all boxers out there! #Respect."

This is a process that has been mirrored by Bjornsson's fellow strongman and longtime rival Eddie Hall, who has also pivoted to boxing in a major way. Both men are preparing to face off in their long-awaited grudge match, and their respective boxing training posts usually include at least one not-so-subtle dig at their opponent.

Photo credit: Men's Health

You Might Also Like