Thomson signs new deal

[SNS]

Dundee United academy graduate Miller Thomson has signed a new three-year deal, keeping him at Tannadice until 2027.

The 19-year-old right-back played 15 times in the second half of last season, having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Montrose in League 1.

“I’m delighted to get everything over the line," Thomson said.

"The gaffer has put his trust in me from day one - that’s helped my confidence and spurred me on to go and impress him."

Manager Jim Goodwin added Thomson "brought a completely different dynamic to the backline" with his pace and dribbling ability and says he is a talent United "hold high hopes for".