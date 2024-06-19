Thomson the only Scot in Team GB sevens squad

Scotland back Lisa Thomson is heading to her second Olympic Games having been selected by Team GB for the rugby sevens in Paris.

The 26-year-old, who grew up in the Borders, was a travelling reserve for the Tokyo tournament in 2021 but made an appearance in the final group match, scoring against Kenya.

Thomson, who has 60 caps for her country, is the only Scottish player in the squad for this summer's Olympics, with GB regulars Rhona Lloyd and Shona Campbell omitted by compatriot and head coach Ciaran Beattie.

The men's Team GB side have one last chance at Olympic qualification when they play at Monaco Repechage this weekend.

Scots Kaleem Baretto, Ross McCann, Max McFarland feature in the squad which will be captained by Robbie Fergusson.

Meanwhile, Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie has confirmed she will depart Loughborough Lightning at the end of the season.

One of the national side's best players, Rollie joins scrum-half Jenny Maxwell in departing the PWR side - although Christine Belisle, Rachel Malcolm and Emma Wassell are signed up for another season.