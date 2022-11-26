Breaking news:

Down goes No. 1! Top-ranked UNC upset 70-65 by unranked Iowa State

Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

  • Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 24-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    1/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 24-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, center, celebrates with his team after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 24-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    2/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, center, celebrates with his team after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 24-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa defensive back Jamison Heinz breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    3/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Iowa defensive back Jamison Heinz breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) fumbles as he is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    4/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) fumbles as he is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    5/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    6/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) signals a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    7/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) signals a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    8/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs from Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    9/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs from Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) looks to catch a pass over Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    10/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) looks to catch a pass over Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    11/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer catches an 87-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    12/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer catches an 87-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, left, breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    13/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, left, breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown (4) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    14/14

    Thompson's three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17

    Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown (4) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 24-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, center, celebrates with his team after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska won 24-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive back Jamison Heinz breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) fumbles as he is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass ahead of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) signals a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs from Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) looks to catch a pass over Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer catches an 87-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, left, breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown (4) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4
·2 min read

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Casey Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Nebraska ruined Iowa's chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title outright with a 24-17 win on Friday.

The Huskers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak, and broke a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4). Iowa had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Thompson threw touchdown passes of 87 and 18 yards to Trey Palmer in the first half and a 14-yarder to Marcus Washington in the third quarter as Nebraska built a 24-0 lead.

Iowa had a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes, getting the ball twice in the last 3:20 after closing to within 24-17 on a 45-yard field goal by Drew Stevens. But backup quarterback Alex Padilla threw incomplete on fourth down on the first possession. Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic's interception with 42 seconds left completed the Huskers' win.

The Hawkeyes need losses by Purdue and Illinois on Saturday to have a chance at back-to-back West Division titles.

Thompson completed 20 of 30 passes for 278 yards. Palmer had nine catches for 165 yards.

Iowa lost starting quarterback Spencer Petras to an injury in the first quarter after he was hit and lost a fumble. The turnover led to Timmy Bleekrode's 21-yard field goal and a 10-0 Huskers lead. Padilla also lost a fumble that led to Nebraska's second touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson, who rushed for 109 yards, gave the Hawkeyes their first score with a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Padilla threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey in the fourth quarter.

Padilla completed 16 of 33 passes for 141 yards.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes have struggled all season on offense, and that played a key role again. Padilla had been barely used this season, and being asked to lead a comeback from 24 points down was too much. The turnovers and seven penalties for 65 yards added to the struggles.

With Nebraska's coaching situation uncertain, the Huskers gave interim coach Mickey Joseph a big win in the final game of the season. Getting a chance to ruin a rival's chances at a division title just added to the win.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Season completed.

Iowa: To be determined. The Hawkeyes are bowl eligible.

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch, stream, or listen to Nebraska at Iowa

    Nebraska's season finale is finally here. The Huskers are in Iowa City for their annual Black Friday meeting with Iowa.Nebraska and Iowa are set for an 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff Friday in Iowa City and the Huskers (3-8, 2-5 Big Ten) are underdogs again versus the Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3).

  • College Football Schedule Predictions Scoreboard Lines TV Week 13

    College football schedule, predictions, game&nbsp;previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

  • Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas fell to Missouri

    Sam Pittman: "We didn’t tackle well. We didn’t cover well. We didn’t protect well. We didn’t run-block well."

  • What will be Ohio State football's uniforms vs. Michigan in 2022?

    What jerseys will Ohio State football wear against Michigan Saturday afternoon?

  • Takeaways from Arizona high school Thanksgiving basketball tournaments

    Here are some takeaways from the first few days of Thanksgiving boys basketball tournamentrs across Arizona.

  • Class of 2023 ATH Breeon Ishmail commits to Michigan

    Three-star class of 2023 ATH Breeon Ishmail (Cincinnati, Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan on Friday. God’s timing〽️#AGTG🙏🏿#LLJ💛#GoBlue @coachclink @Coach_Minter @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball pic.

  • Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State

    TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Jedd Fisch began his rebuild with enthusiasm and a vision for the future, pushing Arizona through a difficult first season. The culmination of Fisch's reconstruction project - at least so far - took place on a perfect afternoon in the desert with the ideal ending: a long-awaited rivalry win. Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 on Friday to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.

  • Finley leads N.C. State past No. 17 UNC in 2OT in 1st start

    Ben Finley threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, and North Carolina State held on to beat Drake Maye and No. 17 North Carolina 30-27 on Friday when Noah Burnette duck-hooked a 35-yard field goal try in the second overtime. Maye connected with Antoine Green from 4 yards out on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 24-all, but N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) kept the ACC Coastal Division champion Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) out of the end zone in the first overtime.

  • Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger

    U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, has twice withstood challenges from more conservative factions of her party; more than a decade ago, she mounted a historical write-in campaign to beat a tea party favorite, and this year she won reelection after inflaming the ire of former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Murkowski defeated fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who was backed by Trump, to win her fourth term in office. Murkowski won the ranked choice election with 54% of the vote with help from independents and Democrats.

  • WATCH: Pittman, players recap 29-27 loss to Missouri

    NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Drew Sanders, Hudson Clark, KJ Jefferson and Dalton Wagner recap the team's 29-27 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

  • Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27 to reach bowl eligibility

    COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri and Arkansas will be headed to similar bowl games after the Tigers held off the Razorbacks 29-27 on Saturday night, leaving each of the bitter border rivals 6-6 on the season. Brady Cook threw for 242 yards and a touchdown while running for 138 yards and a score, and Missouri's defense stuffed Arkansas when it mattered in the fourth quarter, allowing the Tigers to avenge last year's loss to the Razorbacks.

  • ‘It’s a statement’: Cowboys run defense shuts down Saquon Barkley, preps for December stretch

    The defense has learned from their mistakes in Green Bay. They held Barkley and Daniel Jones to a combined 53 rushing yards, a season low. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury

    Nebraska's defensive specialist was knocked out for the season ahead of the season's final weekend and NCAA Tournament.

  • 2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game

    Which nations look like contenders and which ones dont? Lets rank all 32 teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  • Chief of Wagner Group hands over "blood-stained" sledgehammer to EU Parliament

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Chief of the Wagner Group [a Russian private military company, loyal to the government - ed.], has proposed to hand over a sledgehammer with fake blood stains to the European Parliament in response to a possible recognition of his group as a terrorist organisation.

  • Matt Rhule, Nebraska close to finalizing deal

    Wilfredo Lee/AP Matt Rhule and Nebraska are close to a deal for Rhule to become the next head coach of the Huskers, according to ESPN reports from Chris Low and Pete Thamel.Inside Nebraska has also learned from multiple sources that the deal is not yet complete.

  • Caleb Grill, Iowa State topples No. 1 North Carolina 70-65

    Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list.

  • Reports: Nebraska close to hiring Matt Rhule as next head coach

    Before his time in the NFL, Matt Rhule executed major turnarounds at both Temple and Baylor.

  • Why Hunter Henry's touchdown was overturned in Patriots-Vikings game

    What led the officials to overturn Hunter Henry's touchdown catch in Patriots-Vikings? The media sought an explanation from the NFL after the game, and here's what the league came back with.

  • How Mississippi State' Will Rogers kept promise to Lane Kiffin's son after Egg Bowl

    Lane Kiffin's son, Knox, and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers shared a heartwarming moment after the Egg Bowl.