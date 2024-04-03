Thompson's Karter Peterson becomes UND football's first verbal commitment for 2025 recruiting class

Apr. 2—GRAND FORKS — The UND football program didn't have to go far to fetch the first verbal commitment of the 2025 recruiting class.

Karter Peterson of nearby Thompson High School announced his commitment for the Fighting Hawks on Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Peterson is projected as a tight end for the Fighting Hawks.

"I felt like I had a great connection with Coach Kostich, Coach Fruechte and Coach Schweigert," Peterson said of UND's tight ends coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, respectively. "It was also a school close to home to play near my family and friends."

Peterson caught 36 passes for a team-high 416 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was an all-region honorable mention.

Peterson has played varsity football at Thompson since his freshman season and varsity basketball since he was an eighth-grader. He also runs track and field.

Peterson said the UND coaching staff has envisioned a versatile tight end role for his future.

"Just going and making plays but also able to put my hands in the dirt and block," Peterson said.

Peterson lived in Grand Forks until he was in third grade before his family moved to Thompson.

"Since I was really young, we've watched (UND football games)," he said.

UND football has one former Thompson football player on the roster in linebacker Josh Yon, who's recovering from an injury suffered in 2023.

Like Peterson, UND's 2024 recruiting class also featured a recruiting class heavy on North Dakota basketball standouts with football promise including Mr. Basketball Deng Deng of Four Winds-Minnewaukan and three-time all-EDC basketball pick Erick Paye of Grand Forks Central.

The UND football program is nearing the end of spring ball at the Pollard Center. The Hawks will conduct a Spring Wrap-up on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:45 a.m.