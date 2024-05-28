Thompson's Brayden Wolfgram enters state tournament with perfect career pitching record

May 27—GRAND FORKS — Thompson senior Brayden Wolfgram had no idea how many high school baseball games he had earned the pitching victory in during his Tommies career.

However, it was easy to recall how many losses Wolfgram has earned.

Zero.

The 5-foot-10 right-hander takes a 16-0 career pitching record into this weekend's North Dakota Class B state baseball tournament in Jamestown.

The Tommies, searching for a third-consecutive state title, open the tournament Thursday against Surrey at 11:30 a.m.

Wolfgram would like to add one more pitching win to his record this weekend.

"That'd be pretty awesome, knowing you haven't lost a game," Wolfgram said. "I've had situations like this year in Hillsboro where I could have picked up the loss but (Drew) Odenbach came in and closed it out and helped me out.

"That's part of it, too. You have to trust your teammates. I don't blow it past kids, but I trust my defense enough to make the plays. I have one of the best shortstops in the state. Trusting your defense and throwing strikes is a big part of Thompson baseball."

Wolfgram, who's committed to play college baseball at Concordia in Moorhead next season, is 8-0 this year. In 41 innings pitched, he has 51 strikeouts and a 0.85 earned-run average.

"He's effective with where he throws it," Thompson coach Nate Soulis said. "He keeps you off balance with four pitches. His fastball gets by you if you're thinking something else. Even if you're sitting fastball, he can spot it up where it'll take a good swing and a good hitter to do damage on it."

Wolfgram has had help this year on the hill for the Tommies. Odenbach is 5-0 with 53 strikeouts in 38 innings with a 1.84 ERA. Brody Gibson is 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA across 28 innings.

Wolfgram is also batting a team-high .457. Thompson's top nine hitters are all batting better than .300 on the year.

"He's taken it to another level," Soulis said. "This is his fourth year starting. I don't know what his secret sauce is this year but he's confident. The teammates feel it and the coaches feel it. When he's up, you know he's going to hit it hard. When he's pitching, our guys know we have our best on the mound and history shows we have a good chance to win."

This year will be an eighth-straight season (the state tournament was wiped out by COVID-19 in 2020) the Tommies will be at the state tournament.

As a freshman, Wolfgram was a starter when the Tommies lost to Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the state semifinals.

"We had four or five kids on this team who were on that team," Wolfgram said. "That moment ... you don't want to do that again. The last two years have been fun. We've set a pretty high standard here at Thompson, especially for baseball."

Wolfgram said some opponents could tell Thompson's goal extended beyond the region tournament.

"Other places have said it doesn't look like we're having fun at the region tournament," Wolfgram said. "That's just not our goal anymore. We've been lucky enough to set that goal for ourselves. We understand there are good teams in our region, and it's no walk-by, but you have to understand there's a bigger goal."

Coach: Nate Soulis.

Record: 23-1.

State tournament matchup: No. 1 Thompson vs. Surrey, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, in Jamestown

Top hitters: Sr. P-IF Brayden Wolfgram .457, 6 2Bs, 31 RBIs; jr. IF-P Thomas Schumacher .408, 4 3Bs; soph. OF-P Jeromy Tyce .395; jr. C-OF Will Welke .357, 3 HRs, 6 2Bs, 34 RBIs; jr. IF-P Braden Tyce .345; sr. OF-P Brody Gibson .338; sr. IF-P Drew Overby .329; jr. OF Jonathan Muhs .317, 5 2Bs; jr. IF-P Drew Odenbach .312; sr. OF Jordan Gustafson .281.

Top pitchers: Brayden Wolfgram 8-0, 41 IP, 51 Ks, 0.85 ERA; Braden Tyce 4-0, 18 IP, 1.90 ERA; Drew Odenbach 5-0, 38 IP, 53 Ks, 1.84 ERA, Brody Gibson 3-0, 28 IP, 1.00 ERA

State tournament history: The Tommies are appearing in an eighth-straight state tournament and have won seven state championships. Thompson is the two-time defending state champions.