Thompson, Warriors square off against the Lakers

Golden State Warriors (43-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (45-34, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Golden State in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Lakers are 7-9 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles is 19-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warriors are 6-9 in division games. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The Lakers score 117.9 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 115.4 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 117.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 117.3 the Lakers give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 128-121 in the last matchup on March 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 16.4 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 120.7 points, 48.2 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 47.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (illness), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: out (rest), Gary Payton II: day to day (ankle), Dario Saric: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.