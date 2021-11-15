Thompson Speedway adds second date for 2022 Modified Tour schedule

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour confirmed an additional date for Thompson Speedway on the 2022 schedule, with a second visit to the Connecticut track planned for Saturday, Oct. 8.

The 0.625-mile track already had one confirmed date on the schedule — Aug. 17, a Wednesday event — and now adds another. There are now 15 confirmed events slated for 2022.

The storied short track has hosted 148 Whelen Modified Tour races, starting in 1985. The track also hosted a pair of NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races in 2011 and 2012.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Mike Stefanik holds the all-time wins record in the series at Thompson with 15 victories. Ted Christopher is second with 13, while reigning and three-time series champion Justin Bonsignore has 12 victories there.

Bonsignore also holds the record for most consecutive NWMT victories at Thompson with six straight in 2018 and 2019. Richie Evans (the first four NWMT races held at Thompson in 1985), Jeff Fuller (1991-1992), Steve Park (1995-1996), Stefanik (1998) and Christopher (2010-2011) are all next with four consecutive wins.

In total, 36 drivers have recorded a NWMT race win at Thompson Speedway. The most recent winners in 2020 were Ron Silk and Craig Lutz.