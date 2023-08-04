Thompson-Robinson rallies Browns, special teams shaky in HOF game

Aug. 4—Takeaways from the Browns' 21-16 come-from-behind victory over the Jets on Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Stadium:

CANTON — Dorian Thompson-Robinson played 24 games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons at UCLA, and, judging by the way he played in the second half of the Hall of Fame game, he is not fazed by bright lights.

DTR took over in the third quarter with the Browns trailing, 16-7, and put two touchdowns on the board. He showed he can pick up yardage with his legs, but the highlight for the fifth-round draft choice was a 22-yard touchdown pass on a quick slant to Austin Watkins with 9:33 left in the fourth quarter to move the Browns in front, 21-16, after Cade York added the extra point.

The touchdown marked the end of the scoring, and then with 40 seconds to play, safety Bubba Bolden intercepted a pass to put a lock on the victory.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't play like a rookie and didn't sound like one after putting up two touchdowns in the second half of the Hall of Fame game. #Browns pic.twitter.com/PHIifs289M

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 4, 2023

"My job is to get first downs and touchdowns," Thompson-Robinson said after the game. "So I think just going over situational ball, I've been in a lot of situations over my five years at UCLA, and some of those popped up tonight."

DTR completed eight of 11 passes for 83 yards and the touchdown pass to Watkins. He rushed six times for 36 yards.

Kevin Stefanski sizes up the #Browns beating the Jets 21-16 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/ufLnbvO0Jx

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 4, 2023

—York would be on the hot seat if he wasn't selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Instead, the Browns don't even have another kicker in training camp.

The Browns had the ball first in the Hall of Fame game. The drive stalled when Kellen Mond was sacked for seven yards on an inside pass rush by Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff, putting the Browns in a fourth-and-17 situation at the Jets' 31. York's 49-yard field goal attempt was wide right.

York attempted 32 field goals last season and missed eight of them. Hitting on only 75 percent of field goal tries is not sustainable.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns add a kicker to their training camp roster before the next preseason game on Aug. 11 against the Commanders at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The missed field goal wasn't the only error by special teams. A 45-yard kick return by the Jets' Xavier Gipson put the ball on the New York 46 with 24 seconds left in the first half.

Jets third-string quarterback Tim Boyle completed a pass for 19 yards on first down, then after three straight incompletions, Greg Zeurlein kicked a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the half for a 16-7 Jets lead.

PHOTOS: Browns vs. Jets, Aug. 3, 2023

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is emphasizing the importance of avoiding penalties on punt and kick returns, but the Browns had to start their first drive of the second half from the Cleveland 7 because of a holding penalty on guard Wes Martin on a punt return.

—Watkins, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, has emerged as the camp sensation. He caught 16 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL in 2023. He caught one pass for 13 yards in addition to his catch and run for the touchdown.

"I felt the route on the touchdown was outstanding," Coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. "Good read, good throw, I've been really impressed with Watkins. I think he does a nice job.

"He's kind of come in seamlessly. He missed a lot of time (because of being in the USFL). It's not like he was here all spring, so he's caught up to what we're doing and what we're about and gives some really good reps."

—Running backs John Kelly and third-year player Demetric Felton are in a battle to be the third running back behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. Chubb and Ford had the night off.

Kelly carried 10 times for 42 yards and caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Mond late in the first half to cut the Jets' lead to 13-6. York made the PAT to make the score 13-7. Kelly caught four passes for 27 yards.

Felton had a highlight play in the third quarter when he took a handoff from Thompson-Robinson. There was no room to run inside so he bounced outside around right tackle and ran 16 yards for a touchdown to cut the Jets lead to 16-14. Felton posted seven carries for 46 yards and the touchdown. He caught three passes for two yards and returned five punts for 10 yards.

—Anthony Schwartz is fighting for one of the last receiver spots on the roster. He didn't help himself in the Hall of Fame game. He caught a pass from Mond for an eight-yard gain in the first quarter but fumbled. The Jets recovered at the Cleveland 31. The Jets failed to get a first down, but they converted the turnover by Schwartz into a 44-yard field goal by Zuerlein for a 6-0 Jets lead.

Schwartz caught a pass for a seven-yard gain and a first down on the Browns' first possession of the third quarter.

—As planned, Mond played the first half and Thompson-Robinson played the second half.

Mond completed 13 of 19 passes for 92 yards with the touchdown pass to Kelly and an interception the Jets converted into a touchdown three plays later.

"(Mond) did a nice job," Stefanski told an NBC reporter at halftime. "It wasn't perfect there with that interception. As quarterbacks, you hate to see that. But I thought he operated really well. It's the first time out here for a lot of the young guys, so he had some bright eyes in that huddle. But I thought he calmed them down and It was nice to finish there with points at the end."

—Browns injury news — Wide receiver Jaelon Darden left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. ... Cornerback Thomas Graham left with an ankle injury and did not return.