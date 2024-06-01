Thompson pulls away in 6-0 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne

May 31—JAMESTOWN — The Thompson Tommies repeat bid is still alive after they scored four runs in the sixth on their way to a 6-0 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne in the semifinals of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B State Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 31, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Tommies (25-1) broke through in the fourth when Braden Tyce hit a single to score John Muhs and make it 1-0. The Tommies added another one in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth. The defending state champion Tommies blew the game open in the sixth, scoring four runs on three hits and two errors to take a 6-0 lead.

Both teams had chances to make an early impact as the teams left a combined eight runners on base over the first three innings. The Black Sox (13-8) had a chance to get a big boost in their upset bid in the third as they loaded the bases with two outs but a groundout ended the threat.

On the mound, the Black Sox' Easton Simon pitched six innings giving up one earned run on 10 hits while striking out two hitters. The Tommies' Drew Odenbach pitched a complete game shutout while giving up four hits and walking four and striking out eight hitters.

The win means the Tommies are trying to become the first team to win three Class B state titles in a row since Park River/Fordville-Lankin won three in a row from 2017 to 2019.

The Tommies return to the field at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, when they take on the winner of the game between Central Cass and Grafton.

NRS 0, THS 6

NRS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3

THS: 0 0 0 1 1 4 X — 6 10 1