Thompson out of hospital after cardiac arrest

BJ Thompson made two tackles in his sole game last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed him in the 2023 NFL Draft [Getty Images]

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson has been released from hospital after suffering from a seizure and cardiac arrest in a team meeting.

Thompson, 25, received CPR from the Chiefs' staff before being taken to hospital on Thursday.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and want to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation," agent Chris Turnage said.

The Chiefs cancelled a scheduled practice session after the medical emergency, with head coach Andy Reid and players delaying media sessions until Friday.

Thompson, selected in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft, played in one game for the Super Bowl winners last season.

He was part of the Chiefs team that visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl title last week.

The Chiefs are currently in their off-season training programme and will begin a mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday.