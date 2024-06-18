Thompson-Herah will not defend 200m title in Paris

Elaine Thompson-Herah won 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at Tokyo 2020 after winning 100m and 200m gold at Rio 2016 [Getty Images]

Jamaica's five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will not defend her 200m title at this summer's Games in Paris.

The 31-year-old has opted not to race over the distance at the upcoming Jamaican trials but will still compete in the 100m.

Thompson-Herah appeared to sustain an injury during the 100m at the NYC Grand Prix earlier this month.

She is the second-fastest woman in history over 100m and became the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles at Tokyo 2020.

In November Thompson-Herah split with coach Shanikie Osbourne and appointed Reynaldo Walcott, who also coaches her Jamaica team-mate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The athletics events at the Paris Olympics take place from 1-11 August.