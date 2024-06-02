Thompson gets 4-3 win over Grafton in state title game

Jun. 1—JAMESTOWN — The Class B State Baseball Title is staying in Thompson after the Tommies got a 4-3 win over Grafton in the championship game of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Baseball State Tournament on Saturday, June 1, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The win sees the Tommies become the first team to win three state titles in a row since Park River /Fordville-Lankin won three from 2017 to 2019. The title is also the eighth in Tommies history.

"You spend a lot of hours together in the field, in the gym, in the spring, on the bus, in the hotel and to just send these seniors off on the right note, just super special for the program and the kids that put in the time and deserve every bit of it," Tommies head coach Nate Soulis said.

The Tommies (26-1) scored two runs in the first on three hits to take a 2-0 lead. They added another one in the second to push the lead out to a 3-0 lead. The Spoilers cut into the deficit with one in the third. The score stayed that way until the fifth when the Spoilers' Soren Olsen scurried home on a dropped third strike and then Tony Villareal scored on an error to tie the game up at three.

The Spoilers (18-5) had a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh as they had first and third with two outs but a groundout ended the inning. The Tommies' championship mettle came out in the bottom of the seventh as Brayden Wolfgram led off with a single which started a hit parade that eventually saw Johnathan Muhs come to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out. The junior rocketed the first pitch he saw over the head of the right fielder to score Wolfgram and give his team the 4-3 walk-off win.

"I can't hit a curveball. I saw fastball and I swung at it," Muhs said. "I put a good swing on it I feel and it went to the right spot and I'm just thankful it worked out, thankful for my teammates getting on, leading up to that opportunity and I'm just glad I can deliver."

After the game, a somber Spoilers head coach Joey Demers reflected on his team's season.

"Just proud of them, proud of them," Demers said. "They fought all year long. They had a great season. We deserved to be in this game, just proud of them, as a whole group, they battled. It's a battle tested group, just really proud of the resiliency that they showed all season long and throughout this tournament."

GHS 3, THS 4

GHS: 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 3 7 2

THS: 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 4 11 1

The full bracket is below:

Day 1 5/30:

#1 Thompson 14 vs. Surrey 0

#4 Des Lacs-Burlington 2 vs. #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 3

#2 Central Cass 3 vs. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton 1

#3 Grafton 10 vs. Bottineau 1

Day 2 5/31:

Surrey 3 vs. #4 Des Lacs-Burlington 4

Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton 7 vs. 3 Bottineau 3

#1 Thompson 6 vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne 0

#3 Grafton Spoilers vs. #2 Central Cass

Day 3 06/01:

Seventh place Game:

Surrey 6 vs. Bottineau 4

Fifth place game:

Des Lacs-Burlington 3 vs. Washburn 4

Third place game:

#5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 0 vs. #2 Central Cass 9

Championship game:

#3 Grafton 3 vs. #1 Thompson 4