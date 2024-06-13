Thompson Falls' Hanks headed to Boise State

Jun. 12—For the vast majority of senior student athletes who participated in high school sports this spring, graduation means the end of their organized sports career.

For those who did not receive an athletic scholarship to continue their playing days in college, club sports are usually the alternative for those not willing to hang up the spikes.

For a small number of athletes in the Sanders and Mineral counties area, that dream is still alive.

According to data recently posted by the Montana High School Association (MHSA), eight graduating seniors have received scholarships to move on to the next level of competition or have been given the opportunity for a scholarship if they make the team of their sport.

Thompson Falls High School leads the local pack of athletic scholarship recipients with four announced signings this past year. Three others signed with area colleges and a fourth signed with the right to play into a scholarship.

Heading the list of signees this year is T Falls mammoth tackle Hayden Hanks, a 6-5, 260-pounder who played both sides of the ball for coach Jared Koskela's Blue Hawks. Hanks, who overpowered opponents throughout his high school career, is headed for Boise State University on a football scholarship this fall.

He was part of the 2021 state championship football team while at T Falls and is known for his strength and football skills.

Also heading to the next level from T Falls is Max Hannum, a top-notch wrestler and outstanding football player during his Blue Hawks days. Hannum, who won a state Class B wrestling championship last year and placed second this year at 180 pounds, will be off to Montana Tech in Butte this fall, where he will join several other area Oredigger recruits, including T Falls standout Elijah Ratliff, who signed with Tech last year.

A pair of Blue Hawks runners also signed this year, with distance runner Faith Palmer heading to Western Montan College in Dillon where she will compete in cross country and track (distance running events).

The other Blue Hawk runner moving on and up is Cael Thilmony, a solid, multiple sport athlete who signed with the University of Jamestown (ND) where he also will compete in cross country and track distance running events.

Superior multiple sport standout Jaxson Green is also heading for college with a scholarship in hand, on his way to Western Montana to continue his football career. Green was also a solid wrestler for coach Charlie Crabb and was part of the 2023 state champion team.

Also from Mineral County, rugged multi-sport star John Pruitt recently announced he had signed a play-in agreement to continue his basketball career at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

Two fellow District 14 stars from Two Eagle River, Jabez Madplume and Malacye Piapot were also signed to athletic scholarships, Madplume in cross country and track and field for Montana Western, and for the same two sports, also at Montana Western.

Charlo's Aubrey Sharbono signed a scholarhip with Hastings College (NEB) to continue her wrestling career.

Those are the signees reported by MHSA.