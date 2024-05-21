Thompson excited for new role as Effingham boys basketball coach: 'I want to build a culture where they love the game of basketball and not only the game of basketball but being athletes in general and understanding how special that is'

May 20—EFFINGHAM — Building a strong, healthy basketball program takes time and patience.

Mack Thompson knows that.

The new boys basketball coach at Effingham as of May 8, Thompson — who will also start his athletics director duties in the summer — knows the task at hand but is eager to build something in his image.

"I want to build a culture where they love the game of basketball and not only the game of basketball but being athletes in general and understanding how special that is," Thompson said. "I want football guys, I want baseball guys, I want cross-country guys, tennis guys. I want as many athletes as I can get that want to work hard and go out and compete and compete with their teammates. My goal is to win the conference, compete for a regional championship and see where the cards lie at the end of the year.

"I want everybody in the community to be proud of what we put on the floor every couple of nights throughout the winter."

Thompson takes over for Obie Farmer, who was not reappointed as head coach earlier this spring. The process of hiring a coach took nearly two months before Thompson accepted the position.

Previously, Thompson was the head coach at Robinson for the past 13 years. He mentioned he was also a head coach at Robinson Nuttall Middle School for five years before that and was an assistant coach at Lincoln Land Community College before that.

"I've had a wide range of experience," Thompson said.

Thompson said that he interviewed for the boys basketball position in 2002 before the school ultimately decided to hire Ron Reed, who ended up winning 268 games over 15 years.

EHS finished last season 3-29 and 1-9 in the Apollo Conference. One of the three wins came against Robinson in the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament, so Thompson knows a little bit about some of the talent that he's inheriting.

He is waiting until the summer when he can get everyone together for workouts to learn more, though.

"I will have a lot better idea once we get into the gym and start working to see where they're at," Thompson said. "We played against them a couple times and anytime you get some game experience back, you can feed off that. They have 32 games under their belt for the most part as underclassmen on the varsity level. What we've got to do is make sure that we continue the skill development and continue the strength and conditioning part of it. Playing 3A athletics, you got to have 3A athletes and those are guys that are bigger, faster, stronger.

"The game of basketball continues to become more physical and you got to make sure you can handle that for 32-plus games of the year."

EHS won 11 games two years ago and 10 the year before that.

It doesn't take long for most Effingham fans to remember the last great Flaming Hearts team, though.

The 2020-2021 team finished 17-1 before being denied a postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson believes the good times are right around the corner, too.

"I've always felt that Effingham is like a diamond in the rough," he said. "The size of town it is, the size of school it is, the location with two interstates crisscrossing through, the skies the limit if you play your cards right and we're excited for the opportunity to do so."

Having a strong youth program will help, which is something that Thompson is hoping to push and see through.

At the same time, he also knows that it will not result in immediate success overnight.

"I understand that I'm not a magician, I can't have a four- or five-day camp and all of a sudden expect kids to be great basketball players," Thompson said. "I try to provide them opportunities with some open gyms in the summer months. Then, in the late fall, we have a fall league. We've done kindergarten through sixth grade in Robinson because we don't start school ball until seventh grade. From there, we do about an eight-week league and then, from that league, we have travel teams where we go around and play other travel teams, but they're all Unit 40 school-based. We'll try to get a couple months out of travel for those that are more interested in some more advanced training and that's where the excitement comes."

The one thing Thompson hopes will come sooner rather than later is community support.

He had that in Robinson. He hopes that will continue early on in Effingham and believes organization is key to building it.

"People love things that are organized," Thompson said. "They love good communication and I think from kindergarten through 12th grade, the organization that we're going to be able to show them with what we're doing and why we're doing it and the fact that being the varsity coach, I'm willing to roll up my sleeves and get to work (will) help."