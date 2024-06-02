Thompson baseball walks-off Grafton to three-peat in Class B

Jun. 1—JAMESTOWN — Four in a row got the Thompson baseball team three in a row.

Tied 3-3 with Grafton in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tommies strung together four-straight singles to walk-off the Spoilers 4-3 in the North Dakota Class B state championship game on Saturday at Jack Brown Stadium.

The win gave the Tommies a Class B state championship three-peat and their eighth state title overall.

Grafton had two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh, but Thompson got a fly out and a ground out to end the threat and set up the last at-bat heroics.

Brayden Wolfgram and William Welke both bounced singles to left to lead off the inning. Brody Gibson reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Jonathan Muhs then lifted a single to right to bring home Wolfgram with the championship-winning run.

"I was thinking don't strikeout but just put the ball in play," Muhs said. "I got a fastball where I wanted and put a good swing on it. I rounded first and I got tackled. I was on the ground pretty quick. We were all happy. People might think it gets old but it never does. We have great coaches, great teammates."

The game was as tight as the last inning would suggest. Thompson scored twice in the first inning on Welke's two-run double and the Tommies made it 3-0 in the second when Jeromy Tyce reached and took second on an error and Drew Overby singled him in.

"I thought early on we did a good job of starting fast," Thompson Nate Soulis said. "Getting a 3-0 lead was big but we made some untimely mistakes and they took advantage of it. Their pitcher got in a groove in the middle innings. Jon came up with the bases loaded and it was a special moment for everybody."

Grafton got one run back in third on back-to-back doubles from Kruiser Burns and Juan Villarreal and the Spoilers tied it 3-3 in the fifth, scoring runs on a dropped third strike and an error.

Welke finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Overby was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Muhns was 1 for 2 with the game-winning RBI.

Wolfgram started and went the distance, allowing one earned run on seven hits. He walked two and struck out 10.