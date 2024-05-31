Thompson baseball gets 14-0 win over Surrey

May 30—JAMESTOWN — The Thompson High School baseball team did not let two rain delays derail their hopes of a third straight state title as they got a 14-0 win over Surrey High School on Thursday, May 30, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The No. 1-seeded Tommies (24-1) opened the scoring in the second inning when a run scored on an error to take a 1-0 lead. Shortly after the run scored, the rain picked up and the game went into a second rain delay. The second rain delay lasted almost an hour and 45 minutes.

The rain delay did little to slow down the Tommies' offense as they added another three runs after the delay to take a 4-0 lead. The Tommies continued to push their lead out in the third as they scored five runs to push their lead out to 9-0. The biggest swing of the frame came off the bat of Drew Odenbach who hit a run-scoring triple to push the lead to what was then 6-0.

The Tommies' offensive barrage kept it up in the fourth as they tacked on another five runs to push the lead out to 14-0. The Tommies were helped by the Mustangs' (8-11) defense as three of their 14 runs were unearned. In total, the Mustangs had eight errors.

SHS 0, THS 14

SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 8

THS: 0 4 5 5 X — 14 12 0

The full bracket is below:

Day 1 5/30:

#1 Thompson 14 vs. Surrey 0

#4 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne

#2 Central Cass vs. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton

#3 Grafton vs. Bottineau