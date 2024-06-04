Thomasville's Waldrep promoted to Braves AAA

Jun. 3—THOMASVILLE — One of the Atlanta Braves' top minor league prospects and Thomasville native Hurston Waldrep has been promoted from the AA Mississippi Braves to the AAA Gwinnett Stripers, one step away from Atlanta and the MLB.

Waldrep started 2024 as the star of the M-Braves rotation. He started nine games and ended his time in Mississippi with a record of 3-4.

Though he got off to a rough start, Waldrep settled in with the M-Braves and was extremely good on the bump. He had a 2.92 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP with Atlanta's AA affiliate and struck out 48 batters in 49.1 innings of work. He also gave up 52 hits, but only gave up two home runs. The 22-year-old also had the eighth best ERA in the Southern League.

Waldrep made his first AAA start in 2024 in Gwinnett's Sunday game vs. Norfolk after being promoted just a day earlier. The Stripers ultimately lost the game 3-1, but Waldrep had an impressive outing despite the loss. He went six innings, the third most he has pitched in 2024. He gave up three runs and five hits, but also struck out 11 in the process.

The promotion comes as no surprise as the Atlanta pitching staff has to replace Spencer Strider after a season ending injury.

There has been a lot of talk about the Braves bringing Waldrep up to the majors to help, though they are likely exploring other options as well. But Atlanta has not been shy about much they love Waldrep and his now legendary splitter. This promotion to AAA could be the Braves giving him a little taste of some tougher competition before calling the former Thomasville Bulldog up to the big leagues.