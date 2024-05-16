Thomasville's Lirette signs with Andrew College

May 16—THOMASVILLE — On Tuesday morning, Thomasville third baseman and relief pitcher Jadon Lirette signed to continue his baseball career with Andrew College. Lirette has been a phenomenal talent for the Bulldogs on the diamond. He plays third base and also serves as a relief pitcher as well as a powerful presence at the plate.

This was clear and evident during the Bulldogs' eight playoff games. In those eight games Lirette was solid on the mound. He pitched 4.1 innings recording five strikeouts and allowing just a single run.

At the plate, he was arguably the Bulldogs' MVP. In Thomasville's eight playoff games, Lirette recorded nine hits, six runs and an astounding 10 RBI's. Perhaps even more impressive is that in Literrte's 27 playoff at-bats he struck out just three times.

Lirettes's destination, Andrew College, has a solid baseball program. The Fighting Tigers have been bouncing back and forth between winning and losing seasons since 2020, but the program has a history of development. They have sent many players on to promising college and professional careers.

They've sent 10 players to Florida A&M alone since 2019 and 37 Fighting Tigers have gone on to sign with division one schools. Andrew also boasts eight alumni who have gone on to play in the MLB. Left-handed pitcher Don Thomas is their earliest draft pick, being drafted by the Houston Astros in the ninth round in 1997. Most recently, pitchers Christian Aragon and Chandler Raiden were signed as free agents in 2018.