Thomasville YMCA to host state baseball tournament

Jun. 21—THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville YMCA will play host to 10U baseball teams all over the Peach State as they flock to Bulter-Mason YMCA for the 10U Live Pitch All Star State Tournament. The Thomasville All Stars advanced to the state tournament after defeating Tift County in two games, winning 8-7 and 12-4.

All regions across Georgia will be well represented at the tournament as YMCA All Star teams from Savannah, Dalton, Glynn County, Tift County, Carroll County and Gainesville will participate. The Thomasville All Stars are coached by head coach Brent Griffin and assistant coaches Jared Finks and Blake Segars.

The roster features a bevy of the best 10-and-under ballplayers the Rose City has to offer. Ten-year-olds Greyson Finks, Lane Fox, Cannon Johnson, Jackson Klock, Connor Phillips, Landen Powers, Steven Schramm, Martin Slusher, Austin Smith and McCall Thompson will take the field with 9-year-olds Chase Allen, Charlie Griffin, Andrue Smith and Elijah Vinson, along with the lone eight-year-old on the team James Slusher.

Thomasville will kick off the tournament when they face Carroll County on Tuesday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

Good luck to the Thomasville YMCA All Stars as they battle for the state title.