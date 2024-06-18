Thomasville Twisters to compete at nationals

Jun. 18—THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville YMCA is sending the Twisters to compete in the YMCA National Gymnastics Championships at Oaks, Pennsylvania.

From June 20-24 the Twisters will compete at a national level in the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The Expo Center, which has played host to many basketball tournaments, trade shows and conventions, will host the YMCA National Gymnastics Championships for the second time.

This championship competition has been around since 1938 and is expected to be well attended. The championships should bring more than 4,000 gymnasts, family members and coaches from more than 75 YMCAs nationwide to the Valley Forge region of Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to attend nationals this year," said Gymnastics Director Kristen Morrison. "We haven't attended nationals since the start of COVID, so we are looking forward to being back on the national stage."