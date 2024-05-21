Thomasville soccer receives All-Region honors

May 21—THOMASVILLE — After two very successful seasons on the pitch, the Thomasville soccer program had 18 players receive All-Region honors.

The girls had a solid season amidst some adversity due to injury. The Lady Bulldogs went 8-7-3 overall, but were far more dominant in the region. They secured a 4-1 record and second place in the region. Thomasville hosted Harlem in round one of the playoffs, ultimately exiting in the first round in after a shootout loss.

The boys had an excellent season, going 11-7-1 overall with a 4-1 record in the region. That was good enough for second place and led to the Bulldogs hosting Harlem, a game that they won in an epic penalty shootout. The boys went on to exit the playoffs in round two in a 2-1 loss to Pike County.

Both the boys and girls squads boasted significant awards as Sellers Newman and Colby Hall received the Player of the Year award. As for the All-Region first team, Farid Gonzalez, Seth Rome, Sean Graham and Connor Pringle were named for the boys, while Heidi Barrow, Leila Lutes and Emory Cochran were named to the girls All-Region first team.

Gio Ulloa, Ron Miano, Callaway Conklin and Rogi Gonzalez received All-Region second team honors for the boys and, on the girls side, Ella Kate Carroll, Delany Dyksterhouse, Mckie Leverette and Isabella Ward were named to the All-Region second team.

Jackson Bennett received honorable mention.