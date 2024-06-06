Thomasville resident wins $27,900 in Skippers Dolphin Tournament

Jun. 5—KEY LARGO, Fla. — Skippers Dockside Restaurant hosted the Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament with 73 teams made up of 278 anglers competing for over $100,000 in cash and trophies from King Sailfish Mounts.

Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on Saturday and two on Sunday, but it would be the combined weight of three fish that would determine the winners.

Getting to the winner's circle were Hurricane II, captained by Capt. Skye Stanley along with his two anglers' Matthew Carlton from Tallahassee, Florida, and Josh Hufstetler of Thomasville, weighing 41.1 pounds of dolphin. The combined weight of their largest three fish — a 29.9-pounder plus a 4.7 and 6.5 won $27,980. The 29.9-pound dolphin caught by Hufstetler also won the team $8,485 for the largest fish on Saturday.

Second place team was Shaka Kai captained by Joshua Holmes. They caught a combined weight of 39.5 pounds.

For more information, visit SkippersTournaments.com.