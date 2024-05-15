Thomasville rallies to win 3A baseball state championship over Westbrook Christian

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thomasville High School baseball team is back on the mountaintop in Class 3A. The Tigers knocked off Westbrook Christian 2-1 in a three-game series to claim the state championship. Thomasville had to crawl out of a hole after losing game one 11-5 at Jim Case Stadium on Monday afternoon. The Tigers bounced back with a 13-3 victory in the second game of the series to force a winner-take-all game three.

The decisive game three was a back and forth affair. The Tigers led 4-2 after two innings, but the Warriors took the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Thomasville returned fire with four runs in the sixth inning. Clinton Thompson, Luke Brasell and John Figgers each posted RBIs for the Tigers to regain the lead (8-5) heading into the final frame.

The Warriors scored two runs in the seventh inning, but a heads up play by Isaac Parten sealed the Blue Map for Thomasville. The Tigers won 8-7 after Parten wisely threw out the tying run at third base. It marks the third state championship in school history (1988, 1989).

“Our guys compete at everything we do,” head coach Clint Anderson said. “I felt like that we would come out and compete, you just don’t know the results. I am very proud of them for coming in here with their backs against the wall and doing what they had to do.”

The Tigers leaned on great performances from a host of players to claim the title. Third baseman Diego Bryant went 2-for-2 with three RBI in Thomasville’s win in game two. Bryant also tossed 2.2 innings, allowing just three hits.

Charles Morris was named tournament MVP after a dominating performance. The senior pitched six innings in game two, allowing just three hits along with four strikeouts. Morris added two RBIs in the thrilling finale.

Thomasville finishes the season with a 32-6 record.

