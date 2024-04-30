Thomasville hires new head basketball coach

Apr. 29—THOMASVILLE — Thomasville high school has announced the hiring of Latavius Moore as the new head basketball coach for the Bulldogs after Coach Kiel Angry's promotion to athletic director and boys basketball coach of McIntyre Park Middle School. Moore has been an assistant for the last three years, most recently serving as head assistant under Coach Angry.

"It feels great," Moore said. "I haven't been this excited in a long time. My phone was blowing up, I haven't received that much love since I graduated high school."

Moore has been an assistant for the last five years in South Georgia. He spent two years with Pelham High School's varsity staff before joining the Bulldogs basketball program. Moore said all of his experience and head coaches have prepared him well for this next step in his coaching career.

"I had great mentors that got me ready for this opportunity and I've rolled over into this head coaching job with a great group," Moore said. "The coaches have laid the foundation for me and have led me in the right direction to lead this team."

As the new coach, Moore is looking to make Thomasville basketball exciting with a fast-paced and high-tempo style of play. As Moore put it, he has a lot of athletes on this Bulldogs squad and knows they can play a fast game.

"My philosophy is always to adapt to what kind of kids I've got," said Moore. "Right now I can tell that I have a lot of athletes and right now I can tell that we are going to be a fast paced team. We're going to build off defense. You have to have a strong defense. If I can stop that team from scoring, we're going to figure out what we're going to do on the offensive end."