Thomasville High School hires former Georgia WR

Thomasville High School in Thomasville, Georgia, has hired former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Israel Troupe as their wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator. Troupe played college football at Georgia from 2008-2011. Troupe hauled in 12 receptions for 177 receiving yards in his career with Georgia football.

Thomasville went 6-5 during the 2023 high school football season under head coach Jonathan DeLay. Israel Troupe previously coached at Ware County High School in Waycross, Georgia.

Thomasville football announced that it was hiring Israel Troupe via social media:

Bulldog Country, please welcome Coach Israel Troupe! He will be our Offensive Coordinator and coach WRs! @troupestar28 pic.twitter.com/rpiyrvpDsG — Thomasville Football (@TvilleDogsFB) February 28, 2024

Troupe is the latest former Bulldogs wide receiver to join a high school coaching staff. Georgia’s all-time leading receiver, Terrence Edwards, recently accepted the head coaching role at Mount Vernon School in Atlanta, Georgia.

