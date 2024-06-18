Thomasville battling in summer basketball under new head coach

Jun. 18—THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Bulldogs and new head basketball coach Latavius Moore traveled to Cairo on Monday to compete in some summer basketball against the Syrupmakers and the Mitchell County Eagles.

The games were fast and physical as Thomasville took on the Eagles in game one. It was a hard-fought contest as the Bulldogs fell 42-40, but they bounced back against Cairo and secured a 51-44 victory.

Of course, summer basketball for coaches is about getting a team to play together and learning the squad.

"Right now, it's learning how to play together. That's the main thing right now," said Moore. "The more we play, I think the better we're going to get. There's just certain little things that I saw yesterday that we have to clean up, but that stuff will get fixed."

Moore and his staff are also using this summer to evaluate their players and identify talent.{/span}

"It's a great time to evaluate your players and see how well they're grasping what you're doing in practice for the summer," Moore said. "Right now, there's certain thing I've seen, missing a few assignments on defense, got to get guys to step up and stop penetration and force them to kick the ball out. It's little things like that, diving on loose balls, getting the 50/50 balls, playing tough, boxing out and rebounding, those are the types of things that I get to see in these summer games."

During their two games in Cairo on Monday, Thomasville looked good. They played with pace, knocked down some threes and were able to get to the basket and draw fouls. On defense they played tough, though they gave up close shots and often allowed penetration. The hands were there, however, as the Bulldogs came up with multiples steals against Cairo. But, what Coach Moore loved to see more than anything else, was his guys competing and competing hard.

"Right now the main thing is I'm seeing them go out and compete. They kind of had a bad past two seasons, but right now these guys have tasted a few wins this summer," Moore said. "They're competing with teams like Lowndes and Dougherty, which are high classification schools and now they see that we can play with these guys. I'm proud to see these guys compete."