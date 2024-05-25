Thomasville baseball hosts awards banquet

May 24—THOMASVILLE — On Wednesday night the Thomasville baseball program hosted their end-of-year awards ceremony at Cow Beach. Players, coaches, friends and family all gathered to recognize the team for their efforts in yet another fantastic season.

Though they got off to a slow start, the Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 23-12 and ended the season on a 17-5 run. The Bulldogs also claimed their seventh straight region title and became the first Thomasville baseball team to go undefeated in their region in the modern era.

Head coach Erik McDougald pointed to the hard work and dedication that this team put in on both the varsity and junior varsity levels and a key contributor to the programs success.

"As coaches, we get a glimpse that a lot of people don't get to see. We get to see the offseason. We get to see the work ethic. We get to see the grades. We get to see what they do over the summer. We get to see them coming in for after school workouts," McDougald said. "We have a real good clue before it ever happens. It's been at least seven years now since we've not seen kids coming in, working out, doing extra and doing all the stuff that they need to do. Does all that stuff guarantee you a region championship? It does not guarantee you a region championship.But I can say for certain if you don't do those things you can guarantee that you will not be champion."

McDougald went on to let his team know how proud he is of them, calling them champions, no matter what happened in the playoffs.

"You guys, I simply want you to know that as you go into life you've been a part of one of the most successful teams," McDougald said. "Regardless of overall record, regardless of the end goal of state champion, you guys are champions. You've proven that throughout."