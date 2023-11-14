Thomas wins non-conference game at home

Nov. 13—THOMASVILLE- The Thomas Night Hawks defeated the New College of Florida Mighty Banyon, 93-83, at the TU Gymnasium. With the victory, the Night Hawks went 2-0 on the week.

Nykie Jackson, making his first start of the season, led the Night Hawks in scoring with 19 points. Coming off the bench, Keon Williams, on 4/6 shooting from behind the arc, was the second leading scorer with 14 points. Andre Lightbourne added 11 points and Tyson Anderson contributed 10 points. Two guards from Thomas led the Night Hawks in rebounding. Deonta Jones led the team with six rebounds and Anderson had five. Anderson dished out a team high three assists. Williams and Anderson both had two steals on the day.

The Night Hawks were out-shot in the 1st half, 51.6% to 44.7%, despite owning the halftime lead at 41-38. Despite the score being tied five times, in the first half, the Mighty Banyon never owned the lead, with the Night Hawks owning a lead as large as eight points during the half.

After trading buckets early in the 2nd half, the Night Hawks outscored New College of Florida, 35-12, over a ten-minute span, to increase their lead to 27 points with 7:36 remaining in the game. The Mighty Banyon would outscore Thomas, 20-2, over the next four minutes, to cut the Night Hawks lead to nine. A huge three-pointer by Jackson would end the Mighty Banyon run, and the Night Hawks would cruise to victory from that point.

The Night Hawks will be on the road, for a two-game conference swing, down I-10. On Thursday, the Night Hawks will face the University of Mobile (AL), and on Saturday, the Night Hawks will face William Carey (Hattiesburg, MS).