Thomas Tuchel wanted United hierarchy to sign two-time UCL winner if he succeeded Erik ten Hag

Manchester United fans are likely well aware that Thomas Tuchel held meetings with the club hierarchy recently to discuss the prospect of succeeding Erik ten Hag.

However, the talks culminated with Tuchel deciding he actually wanted to take some time away from management, having just reached the end of his tenure at Bayern Munich.

The German coach reportedly felt as though he was not going to be Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desired choice for the position, which remains filled by Ten Hag while the outside speculation only grows rifer.

As such, Tuchel effectively ruled himself out of the running. Reports later revealed that United had cooled their interest in both Mauricio Pochettino (The Times) and Gareth Southgate (Mail Sport), so it remains to be seen what on earth INEOS’ plans are heading into the summer window.

Tuchel’s requests of Ratcliffe and Co.

During his discussions with Ratcliffe, Tuchel reportedly (Metro) made it clear that should he take the reins at Old Trafford, he’d like to be reunited with Real Madrid stalwart Antonio Rudiger.

He coached his compatriot at Chelsea, and the centre-half played an integral role in the Blues being crowned Champions League winners in 2021 before departing for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022, where he’s since added another winners’ medal to his collection.

As well as Rudiger, Tuchel insisted that he’d be able to reignite the best form from former protegee Mason Mount, who endured an injury-stricken maiden United campaign following his £55 million switch last summer.

One rumoured suggestion by the 50-year-old that wasn’t met positively by fans was that he wanted to reintegrate outcast Jadon Sancho into the first-team, despite all signs pointing towards the winger leaving permanently when the window opens.

