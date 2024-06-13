Thomas Tuchel requested shock signing from Real Madrid in Man Utd talks - report

Thomas Tuchel asked for Manchester United to explore the signing of Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger during talks with the Red Devils, a report has claimed.

United decided they would not sack manager Erik ten Hag, but only at the end an extensive post-season review which lasted nearly three weeks and saw the club meet with several potential replacements.

Tuchel and United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe held an informal meeting in Monaco over the weekend, though at the end of it they decided the German would not succeed Ten Hag this summer.

According to The Times, Tuchel floated the possibility of signing Rudiger if he were to take the manager's job.

However, this was quickly shot down for several reasons. Not only would the centre-back not be interested in swapping Madrid for United, but he is also out of the Red Devils' price range and they are making a concerted effort not to bring in players who are 'too old' - Rudiger turned 31 in March.

Tuchel worked with Rudiger during his time as Chelsea head coach. Rudiger had fallen out of favour under previous boss Frank Lampard, but Tuchel's arrival coincided with his rapid rise into one of the world's best defenders.

Despite Tuchel's desire to keep him, Rudiger left Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022. The Blues were powerless to offer him a new contract during the final few months of his deal due to sanctions imposed on them by the UK government due to then-owner Roman Abramovich's association with Russia, amid their invasion of Ukraine.

Rudiger then signed for Madrid. After a tough debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rudiger played a key role in Los Blancos' successful 2023/24 campaign in which they won the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Though Rudiger is off limits, United are indeed looking to bring in a centre-back this summer. However, 90min understands signing Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt is also an unlikely solution given the finances behind any potential deal.