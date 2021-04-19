Thomas Tuchel quizzed on Chelsea’s European Super League plans

(Independent)

Thomas Tuchel has immediately been asked his thoughts on the European Super League in his press conference with Chelsea on Monday afternoon.

“I know it since yesterday but I’m here to be in the hardest competition. That’s why I came here. that’s what I love, to play the toughest competitions in Europe. That’s why I’m at Chelsea,” he said.

“I don’t get involved with all these subjects around us, I’m a bit sad all these subjects are there now, I thought we could talk about Man City and more important the Brighton game. That’s maybe not the case today.

“I want to play these club competitions, I trust the club to make the right decisions and it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part. On my badge from Chelsea it says I have to play my role. My role is to be a coach, to be focused and we have an important game coming up tomorrow.”

Pressed on his thoughts regarding the prospect of the change, Tuchel doubled down on needing time to fully assess the situation but said there was no involvement on his part or that of his players in Chelsea becoming a founder club.

“There are many emotional reactions out there which I can understand but I honestly don’t know enough to judge it, I don’t know the details and I was clearly, obviously not involved, my players were not involved in the decision-making.

“Maybe it’s a good thing to step back, don’t give our opinions and don’t lose our head about this because this is clearly a thing between the clubs and we have to make sure we fight for the goals that we still have this season.”

More to follow...

Read More

Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League

Is Leeds vs Liverpool on TV tonight?

Team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool