Thomas Tuchel: Players deserve credit for Chelsea’s unbeaten run, not me

Nick Purewal, PA
·2 min read
Thomas Tuchel has batted away the praise despite guiding Chelsea to a 10-match unbeaten run since taking the Stamford Bridge tiller.

Tuchel has already masterminded victories over celebrated managers Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Diego Simeone since replacing Frank Lampard in west London.

Chelsea were languishing down in ninth place when Tuchel took charge – just five weeks later the Blues are fourth in the table and three points shy of third-placed Leicester.

Taskmaster German boss Tuchel has refused to take credit for that resurgence however, instead insisting the players must receive the plaudits.

Asked to explain his role in Chelsea’s revival, Tuchel replied: “I am flattered but I will just give the flowers to the players and to the club.

“It is proven that Chelsea is an organisation and a club that has everything that you need to be successful as a coach and as a football team, so now it is my job to bring out the very best of myself, together with the team.

“There is no other way to express myself than with team performances.”

Tuchel inherited a Chelsea squad lacking direction as Lampard’s reign had stuttered to a frustrating end.

The former Paris St Germain boss has quickly whipped the Blues into defensive rhythm however, with his side having conceded just twice on his watch.

Thursday’s 1-0 win over reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield provided another big step forward, following important wins at Tottenham and also against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Tuchel will go up against another big-name coach, Carlo Ancelotti, when Chelsea host Everton on Monday night, with the fifth-placed Toffees boasting a game in hand over the Blues.

“I am happy to be on the sideline. I feel an attitude, an unbelievable attitude towards training, towards games, I feel the bond that is necessary,” said Tuchel.

“In the whole world when football is played, the teams that stand out are the teams that fight for each other, are ready to sacrifice, are happy for each other, push each other from the bench and this is exactly what I found.

“I found a lot of talent. It’s a pleasure to compete with this team and this group against other strong, strong managers and with their groups and to be in this competition is pure joy. It is everything that you look for as a coach.”

