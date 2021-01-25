Thomas Tuchel: Meet the high-maintenance 'mad genius' Chelsea have turned to

Thomas Tuchel chelsea - PA

When Paris Saint-Germain sacked Thomas Tuchel on Christmas Eve he intended to take the rest of the season off. That changed when Chelsea came calling.

It is easy to say now, with Tuchel’s imminent appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor, that the 47-year-old had a long-held attraction to the Chelsea job but sources close to him last night insisted to Telegraph Sport that was the case.

In fact there is an element of regret from Tuchel that he did not take the opportunity to become Chelsea’s head coach sooner. Before he joined PSG in 2018, and before Chelsea chose Maurizio Sarri, Tuchel was strongly under consideration and is understood to have even held talks with key director Marina Granovskaia who runs Chelsea on behalf of Roman Abramovich.

The meeting went well and, clearly, Tuchel made a good impression on Granovskaia even if he eventually joined PSG and it was Sarri who got the job at Stamford Bridge. Sources are coy as to why Tuchel was not employed back then but he has jumped at the chance now.

The German, who speaks perfect English, has always intended to come to the Premier League one day and – indeed – several years ago was disappointed not to even get an interview when he was suggested to Aston Villa as their new manager.

His career moved on and his sights were raised and Chelsea, despite the culture of hiring and firing, appeals to him with its location, its resources, its ambition and also the squad it now possesses.

The deal is understood to have been brokered by the super-agent Pini Zahavi – who also took Jose Mourinho to Tottenham Hotspur in December 2019 – and who has developed a strong and enduring relationship with Chelsea ever since Abramovich bought the club back in 2003. Zahavi has been there since day one.

Tuchel’s abrupt departure from PSG followed some poor results but, more so, a bitter falling-out with the club’s sporting director Leonardo even though the coach – and club – had decided he would leave at the end of this season having reached their first Champions League final last summer. Leonardo and Tuchel simply did not see eye-to-eye, with sources even claiming the club signed players he did not know about and there was a real sense to use a phrase Chelsea will be familiar with of “palpable discord”.

Tuchel is a demanding, sometimes prickly and certainly quixotic. At Borussia Dortmund he fell out with the chief scout Sven Mislintat, at Mainz there was a disagreement over club finances and it will be fascinating to see how he negotiates the politics of Chelsea and Abramovich’s world even if he insists that – at heart – he just wants to be a coach.

There is an element the ‘mad genius’ to his work. Tuchel, whose playing career was ended by a knee injury aged 25, is a perfectionist and is obsessive about detail. It is no surprise that he gets on well with Pep Guardiola who he regards as something of a role model. An economics graduate he also visited Brentford to understand better Matthew Benham’s use of mathematics and statistics.

Tuchel is a hands-on training ground coach, even putting out the cones himself and marking the spaces for his sessions, he is innovative and has that Italian-like discipline that usually leads to bans being imposed on sauces and fizzy drinks. The diet regime at clubs he manages is usually very strict. “He has an amazing football brain,” said a source while even if he has fallen out with people at his former clubs no-one denies he is a very good coach. Tuchel has a tight group of staff he likes to work with and his long-time, trusted assistant Arno Michels is expected to join him at Chelsea.

A criticism of Tuchel is that he is not only high-maintenance but may not have the best man-management skills although, in fairness, that reputation was gained in Germany and Chelsea should benefit from his time at PSG where he learnt what it was like to coach a club with that kind of global appeal, status, media scrutiny and star names and the diplomacy that can involved. Tuchel will certainly have a clearer idea of what to expect at Chelsea having coached PSG.

It is a myth that Tuchel fell out with players at the French giants and, certainly, Thiago Silva will be delighted to see him at Chelsea even if the Brazilian enjoyed a strong relationship with Lampard and was sad to see him go. One of the points of conflict between Leonardo and Tuchel was the refusal to extend Silva’s contract at PSG.

It is not just world-class 36-year-olds who Tuchel can work with and his arrival should provide a boost for Antonio Rudiger who he wanted to sign last summer when he oddly dropped fifth-choice under Lampard. Similarly Tuchel was interested in Jorginho who, like Rudiger, Lampard wanted to sell.

However, above all, it is Tuchel’s track record and desire to work with young players and develop them that has helped convince Chelsea to make the change and that should bode well for the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour.

Clearly, though, there is also a desire to integrate and get far more out of big-money signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner who Tuchel knows well from the Bundesliga even if he has not worked with before – he always stayed in touch with the German league when he was in France - as he does Christian Pulisic who he championed at Dortmund.

Both Havertz and Werner speak English so the notion that Chelsea wanted a German-speaking coach is wrong. However they were strongly attracted to the idea of a German coach because of the styles of football played by Tuchel and his familiarity with the players. His availability always gave him an advantage over Julian Nagelsmann who Roman Abramovich also likes. Nagelsmann, who Tuchel gave his first job in coaching, as a scout at Augsburg, might leave RB Leipzig but not before the end of the season.

There was also the success of a certain other German coach, Jurgen Klopp, at Liverpool and although Tuchel is a different character there are similarities and not least in their career paths. After all he followed him at Mainz and Dortmund and joked that when Klopp got the Liverpool job at least he knew where he would be going in future. That is not now the case with Chelsea his destination.