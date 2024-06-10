Thomas Tuchel makes final decision on Man Utd interest - report

Former Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is no longer in the running to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss, numerous reports have revealed.

Nearly as soon as Tuchel's departure from Bayern was revealed, he was heavily touted as a leading contender to replace Ten Hag if new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe opts to part ways with the Dutchman this summer.

Tuchel recently met with United officials to discuss the job but, as first revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the former Chelsea and Bayern boss is now looking to take a break from football and will not take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

The Times add that Tuchel made a strong pitch to Ratcliffe directly, explaining his plan to maximise Mason Mount and re-integrate Jadon Sancho into the squad, but he left with the feeling that Ratcliffe was looking to move in a different direction.

Ratcliffe's meeting with Ten Hag came as part of the INEOS chief's post-season review of United's campaign, with the Red Devils still insisting a final decision on the Dutchman's future is yet to be made.

Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank have also been spoken to by United as part of the process, which is expected to reach a firm conclusion this week.

Roberto De Zerbi, who left Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, is understand to be of interest to the Red Devils if they choose to part ways with Ten Hag.

For his part, Ten Hag has repeatedly stressed he believes he will be in charge next season, having already been involved in talks over potential transfer targets with the new owner.