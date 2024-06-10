Thomas Tuchel issued desire to work with two Manchester United stars during Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting

Although Thomas Tuchel appears to be out of the running for the Manchester United job, should Erik ten Hag get sacked, more details are emerging from the former Bayern Munich manager’s meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco.

On Sunday, The Times ran a story about Tuchel meeting with United’s co-owner in Monaco.

Another meeting in what appears to be a series as Mauricio Pochettino emerges as a fellow candidate no longer being considered as a potential successor to the Dutchman.

More details emerged from that meeting, as per The Times, such as Tuchel stressing he could get the best from former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who failed to perform in his first season at the club.

Tuchel is believed to have expressed a desire to reintegrate Jadon Sancho, who was frozen out of the squad following a public spat with Jadon Sancho.

The German left the meeting with a sense that he was not going to be United’s choice should they dismiss Ten Hag and has now decided to take a break from management.

Does that suggest United are kicking the managerial switch down the line for a year at the very least?

Other candidates no longer considered?

It’s very harsh to be discussing managerial candidates when Ten Hag is still in charge. I think he deserves better than that but we cannot ignore the elephant in the room.

We’ve already mentioned how Tuchel and Pochettino are no longer in the running, but neither is Kieran McKenna, who has chosen to stay at Ipswich Town after signing a new deal with the Premier League newcomers.

Others mentioned include Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank.

