Thomas Tuchel admits to fears at Chelsea after calls for Roman Abramovich sanctions

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Wembley preparation 'clouded' by Roman Abramovich uncertainty - Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach, has admitted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted calls for sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich, had caused “many uncertainties” around the club and that the situation was “worrying” and “distracting” ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea’s preparations for their Wembley clash with Liverpool have been overshadowed by the war and calls in Parliament for Abramovich to lose his ownership of the club. A Bloomberg report on Friday suggested there was a long list of potential bidders for Chelsea should such an outcome arise.

Abramovich was not among the latest set of individuals to be sanctioned on Thursday, although sources have said that ministers are still looking at sanctioning more complex individual cases, and Tuchel recognises the situation has placed Russian-owned Chelsea under scrutiny.

“There are so many uncertainties around the situation of our club and of the situation in the UK with scenarios like this that it makes no sense if I comment on it,” said Tuchel. “We are aware of it, [but] we do not have as much inside information as you think.

“I am aware of all these scenarios and I am aware of all these discussions. I would love to take my right not to comment on this until there is a decision made. But we are aware of it and it’s distracting us, it’s worrying us. To a certain degree, I can understand it to such a degree, the opinions and the critical opinions towards the club, towards us who represent that club. I can understand that and we cannot fully free ourselves from it.

“Maybe people understand that me as a coach or the players, we don’t have the insight about what is really going on. At the moment, we don’t feel responsible for all this. We feel that it is horrible and there can be no doubt about it. War in Europe was unthinkable for me for a long period.

“The impact is clear and the discussions have an impact. Let’s be a bit more patient and understand what the measures will be and then we have to maybe deal with it.”

Story continues

Tuchel has been attempting to prepare his team for the Carabao Cup final, but acknowledged the events in Ukraine and the naming of Abramovich in Parliament have been too significant to ignore or block out.

“You’re right, we should not pretend that this is not an issue and I agree,” said Tuchel. “The situation in general, for me and for my staff and for everybody here at Cobham, for the players, is horrible.

“Nobody expected this. It’s pretty unreal, it’s clouding our minds, it’s clouding excitement towards the final and it brings huge uncertainty. Much more to all people and families who are actually in the moment more involved than us. And our best wishes and our regards and thoughts are obviously with them, which is absolutely most important.”

Abramovich has remained silent on the war, but, on Friday, his daughter Sofia shared an anti-Vladimir Putin message on social media. An image posted on her Instagram account showed the sentence “Russia wants a war with Ukraine” with “Russia” crossed out and replaced with “Putin”.

Asked if it was possible to concentrate only on football ahead of Sunday’s final, Tuchel added: “I think you can’t. I think the situation is too big and it is not an isolated situation somewhere. It concerns Europe, it’s in Europe and we are part of Europe. We cannot say let’s put this to the side. It’s the opposite. We have to live with it right now. There is no running away from it.

“There is no shutting the doors and now we focus on football. We are still privileged to live in peace and freedom right here where we are right now.

“And we are still privileged to have a game of football, to have an emotional but peaceful environment with fans in the stadium. We are very, very, very priviliged, so this is a hardcore reality check right now. How privileged we are. And I don’t think this will go away, that my mind is clouded. It will not go away for anybody. The issue is too big.”