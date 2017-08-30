Thomas scores 26 points, as Sun beat Mystics 86-76

UNCASVILLE, CT - AUGUST 25: Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35), Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in action during the first half of an WNBA game between Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun on August 25, 2017, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Chicago defeated Connecticut 96-83. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Alyssa Thomas scored 26 points, Jonquel Jones grabbed 22 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 86-76 on Tuesday night.

Thomas was 9 of 20 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Jones also scored 14 points and passed for six assists for the playoff-bound Sun (21-11). Jasmine Thomas scored 20 points and Shekinna Stricklen had 12 points and three steals.

In her third game back from an extended injury absence, Washington's Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting. The Mystics (17-15) have lost three consecutive games.

Connecticut took the game over with a 22-point third quarter and was 22 of 30 from the free-throw line. The Sun held the Mystics to 36.4 percent shooting.