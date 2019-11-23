Thomas scores 21 to lead Samford past Troy 72-60

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) -- Deandre Thomas had a career-high 21 points as Samford topped Troy 72-60 on Saturday.

Jalen Dupree had 13 points and eight rebounds for Samford (4-3), which led 43-22 at halftime and earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Robert Allen added 11 points and three blocks and Brandon Austin had 11 points.

Darian Adams had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (1-5). Ty Gordon and Charles Norman added 13 points apiece.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com