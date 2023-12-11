Thomas Robinson reacts to having his jersey retired by Kansas basketball
Check out what Thomas Robinson had to say about having his jersey retired by the Kansas basketball program he once starred for.
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
The Bills took an early lead but the Chiefs tied it in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.
USC has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday’s overtime loss to Long Beach State.
Metcalf finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown
A beloved figure in Tennessee, Wycheck played a key role in the Titans' famed "Music City Miracle" playoff win over the Buffalo Bills en route to the Super Bowl in 2000.
Matthew Stafford has the Rams in playoff contention in the NFC.
“Folks in the league office, together with Ja and his team and the players’ association, have been in regular contact, essentially weekly,” Silver said. “There have been those checkpoints.”
Ohtani reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
"To have the kind of playing-career experience that I had in the NFL was nothing short of amazing," Gould wrote.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Game recognizes game. If the Bucks couldn’t see it or feel it, it was confirmed by Pacers star-in-the-making Tyrese Haliburton, making the “Dame Time” gesture in the waning moments of the NBA in-season tournament semifinal.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.