Thomas Robinson reacts to having his jersey retired by Kansas basketball

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.