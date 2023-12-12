Here’s how Thomas Robinson felt about his Kansas basketball jersey retirement

LAWRENCE — With a microphone in hand, Thomas Robinson started to go through his list of those he has been grateful for over the years.

The former Kansas basketball player, was back inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday for his jersey retirement ceremony and the team’s Border War win against Missouri. It was a moment he’d earned during his career with the Jayhawks, which spanned 2009-12 and included numerous individual and team accolades. After highlighting his faith, much of his speech to the crowd centered on his former teammates and coaches.

There was Sherron Collins, who taught Robinson about meeting the moment when it’s showtime. There was Cole Aldrich, who taught Robinson about what it meant to be reliable. There was Tyrel Reed, who was one of a handful Robinson mentioned as teaching him about what it meant to be a pro.

But Robinson’s former teammates and coaches wouldn’t be the last ones he thanked before wrapping up his speech. There was a special group that followed Robinson's thanks to the 2012 team that reach the national championship game, Markieff and Marcus Morris, Mario Little, the coaches and Robinson’s own family.

That was Robinson’s “Kansas family,” as he put it, who had Allen Fieldhouse packed once again.

“I love you guys to death, and what you did for me during that time of my tragedies and my losses can never be forgotten and it won’t be forgotten,” Robinson told the crowd in a speech that the university posted on social media. “To this day, from the bottom of my heart, I want to tell you all thank you and my life would not be what it is and I would be not going into the rafters today if it wasn’t for you all. So, I love you Kansas. Rock Chalk Jayhawk. Let’s get this W man.”

Robinson also spoke to members of the media, and here are some takeaways from what he had to say:

The memory of Thomas Robinson’s block in 2012 against Missouri isn’t going away

When Kansas basketball played Missouri in February 2012 in Lawrence, it was the last time the two sides faced off as members of the Big 12 Conference. It was the end of that rivalry, with the Tigers off to the Southeastern Conference, until recent years as a non-conference matchup.

One of the lasting memories from that game has been Robinson's block at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Robinson said it’s great that the game is back, especially for the fans. He added it’s great for the tradition of the sport. And he was still receiving messages in recent days about the game and his block, which he considers a highlight moment in his career.

Thomas Robinson did not think, early in his career, he’d ever have his jersey retired

Former Kansas player Thomas Robinson and his family wait to walk on to the court at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday where Robinson's jersey was retired during halftime of the game against Missouri.

Robinson did not play major minutes his first two years at Kansas. So, no, he didn’t think early in his career that he’d have a moment like Saturday’s jersey retirement. In fact, he mentioned that he thought he might end up transferring.

“It’s special, especially now that I actually have a family of my own now and have kids,” said Robinson, whose 2011-12 campaign was a breakout one. “So, for my son and my daughter to see this — it’s amazing. So, I’m thankful for the journey that I had here.”

Here’s what Thomas Robinson told the current Kansas basketball team

Robinson said he told the team that, no matter how long each player intends to play for the team, they have to respect the tradition the program has. He noted they have a responsibility to carry certain things on. One of those, understandably, is treating the Missouri rivalry like it’s personal.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball retires Thomas Robinson jersey against Missouri