Thomas reunites with old coach at Wisconsin

Derek Oxford
·1 min read

Jaheim Thomas, who recently entered the transfer portal from Arkansas, has already decided on his newest destination.

Thomas, a linebacker, chose Wisconsin, where he will play for Luke Fickell, who was his coach at Cincinnati when the Bearcats made a run to the College Football Playoff during the 2021 season.

His position coach at Cincinnati also followed Fickell to Madison, so Thomas will reunite with him as well.

The 6-4, 240-pounder led Arkansas with 90 tackles in 2023 but fell out of favor with the defensive coaching staff allegedly.

He was a member of the Bearcats from 2020-22 and will likely be a fit playing in the Big Ten.

Kenny Guiton, Arkansas’ ex-wide receivers coach and interim offensive coordinator, also decided to head to Wisconsin this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire