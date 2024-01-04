Thomas reunites with old coach at Wisconsin
Jaheim Thomas, who recently entered the transfer portal from Arkansas, has already decided on his newest destination.
Thomas, a linebacker, chose Wisconsin, where he will play for Luke Fickell, who was his coach at Cincinnati when the Bearcats made a run to the College Football Playoff during the 2021 season.
His position coach at Cincinnati also followed Fickell to Madison, so Thomas will reunite with him as well.
The 6-4, 240-pounder led Arkansas with 90 tackles in 2023 but fell out of favor with the defensive coaching staff allegedly.
He was a member of the Bearcats from 2020-22 and will likely be a fit playing in the Big Ten.
Kenny Guiton, Arkansas’ ex-wide receivers coach and interim offensive coordinator, also decided to head to Wisconsin this offseason.