Thomas Rawls top RB on Seahawks depth chart, but Week One status unknown

Teams are always quick to point out that the depth charts they release are unofficial and the Seahawks may illustrate just how unofficial they can be this week.

The team has listed Thomas Rawls as the top running back on their depth chart for the season opener against the Packers, but it’s not clear that Rawls is going to play at all this week let alone serve as the first running back in the game. Rawls has been dealing with an ankle injury and coach Pete Carroll said at his Monday press conference that “we will find out during the week here” if Rawls can play.

If Rawls doesn’t play, the Packers depth chart says that former Packer Eddie Lacy will be the top back in the rotation. That would make for a good storyline in a game that already looks like one of the best of the opening weekend, but it will be a bit before we now if it is in play.

C.J. Prosise is in the third spot and Carroll said he is ready to play after his own ankle injury. Seventh-round pick Chris Carson is the next back on the list after a strong showing in preseason action.