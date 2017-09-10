Thomas Rawls may not play until he’s 100 percent

The Seahawks keep trying to will Thomas Rawls into becoming the team’s next Marshawn Lynch. And Rawls keeps being unable to get and stay on the field.

The man deemed to be the top option at tailback for 2017 has an ankle injury, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rawls may not play until he’s truly 100 percent.

Rawls has been characterized as a game-time decision for Sunday’s opener at Green Bay, and there’s no indication Rawls didn’t travel with the team to Wisconsin. So he’s there and he’s available but maybe he won’t actually play until he is truly and completely healthy.

It’s one of the benefits of having a full complement of tailbacks on the roster. But if Rawls misses time in the regular season, there’s a chance one of the other guys will step up and steal the job for which Rawls has been groomed. Starting today, a return by Eddie Lacy to Lambeau Field gives him extra incentive to do what he can in order to seize the job.