Thomas Rawls injury update: Seahawks RB good to go vs. 49ers

We break down the fantasy impact of Thomas Rawls likely making his 2017 debut in Week 2.

The Seattle Seahawks are no longer listing Thomas Rawls on the injury report, signaling he should make his 2017 debut vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Rawls got in a full week of practice this week and in Week 1 while recovering from an ankle injury. However, the Seahawks still made him inactive against the Green Bay Packers, a game in which Seattle running backs rushed for 53 yards on 15 runs (3.5 avg).

However, rookie Chris Carson ran for 39 yards on just six attempts, so he could be in for a nice workload against the 49ers this week. Rawls is still listed as the starter on Seattle’s depth chart.

Fantasy Impact: Rawls is set to face a 49ers defense which allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in 2016. Even so, Rawls probably won’t get a big workload right away with Carson and Eddie Lacy vying for touches, so keep Rawls on the bench in Week 2.