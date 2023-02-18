Thomas Pieters swinging a golf club - Thomas Pieters gives up on Ryder Cup to defect to LIV Golf - ALI HAIDER/Shuttershock

Thomas Pieters has delivered a sizeable blow to Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes by signing for LIV Golf, despite assuring the DP World Tour that he was committed to trying to appear on Luke Donald’s side in September’s match.

As world No 34, Pieters is the ninth-highest ranked Europe in the rankings and was odds-on to play in the blue and gold for a second time.

Pieters, 31, made his debut in 2016 where he set a record for a rookie by winning four points out of five, with Rory McIlroy hailing the Belgian as “the ideal partner”.

Pieters has been courted by the Saudi-funded circuit for months, but indicated to Tour officials as recently as January that he would not be joining the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson, the Swede who was stripped of the Europe captaincy when defecting last July.

At Abu Dhabi five weeks ago, Pieters explained what it meant to play in the Youdal Open in his homeland. “As a 16-, 17-year-old, you've got a dream of winning trophies but you never think about the money,” he said. “I've had a very good life out of golf. I can walk away and have a very nice life right now. That's not what it's about; I love playing.

“I love having a home open, seeing the kids there, seeing all my friends there. I practise with the kids there. I can see how the kids enjoy that. I never had that growing up. So it's nice to practise with the kids, to give them something to look at.”

But an up-front fee rumoured to be in the region of $10m as well as the huge prize funds on offer – even if a golfer finishes last every time in the 14-event league then he is guaranteed at least $2million – became too much of a temptation. There is also a suspicion that Pieters was not enamoured with the “strategic alliance” between the DP World Tour and PGA Tours.

He had already indicated that he would not take up a card to play on the US circuit if he had finished in the top five on the European order of merit this year, and on Wednesday he sent a critical tweet about the $20 million PGA Tour event currently taking place in Los Angeles. Pieters was clearly annoyed at not receiving an invite to the tournament promoted by Tiger Woods’s charitable foundation.

Sad to miss my favorite tournament of the year. Because well as #34 in world, I just couldn’t get in @PGATOUR. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #GenesisInvitational — Thomas Pieters (@Thomas_Pieters) February 15, 2023

Did this snub help push him over the edge? LIV were due to announce their complete 48-man roster for 2023 by Friday, but delayed it, presumably because of the 11th-hour acquisition of Pieters.

LIV would not confirm the news, but sources have told Telegraph Sport that Pieters will be unveiled on Monday and will tee it up in the opening $25 million event that begins in Mexico on Friday.

Pieters is Greg Norman’s biggest signing in the close season, joining world No 46 Mito Pereira as the top-50 players on the roster that already includes Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. His decision does not necessarily mean that he will not play on the DP World Tour again.

Wentworth HQ is anxiously awaiting a verdict from a recent Sports Resolution arbitration hearing in London that will ultimately decide if the Tour does have the power to ban the rebels.

As for the Ryder Cup, it is almost impossible to envisage Pieters being granted one of Donald’s six wildcards and so he would have to qualify by right, meaning some spectacular performances in the majors, starting with the Masters in April.