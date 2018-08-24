Thomas: Nuggets will make NBA playoffs

Isaiah Thomas believes the Denver Nuggets will be playing in the NBA playoffs this upcoming season.

Thomas signed a one-year contract worth $2million with the Nuggets last month after brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 29-year-old guard is setting his sights on the postseason with the Nuggets, who have not featured in the playoffs since 2013.

Denver finished 2017-18 with a 46-36 record in the Western Conference.

"I'm here to help," Thomas said. "Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm here to win.

"It's a long season of 82 games — plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year."

Thomas was limited to 32 games last season as he recovered from a hip injury he suffered in May 2017.

He averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 2017-18 with the Cavaliers and Lakers.

Thomas made back-to-back All-Star appearances with the Boston Celtics in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before he was sent to the Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving deal in August 2017. He was then traded to the Lakers in early February.