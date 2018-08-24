Thomas: Nuggets will make NBA playoffs

Omnisport
Isaiah Thomas is setting his sights on the postseason with the Denver Nuggets, who have not featured in the playoffs since 2013.

Isaiah Thomas believes the Denver Nuggets will be playing in the NBA playoffs this upcoming season.

Thomas signed a one-year contract worth $2million with the Nuggets last month after brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 29-year-old guard is setting his sights on the postseason with the Nuggets, who have not featured in the playoffs since 2013.

Denver finished 2017-18 with a 46-36 record in the Western Conference.

"I'm here to help," Thomas said. "Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm here to win.

"It's a long season of 82 games — plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year."

Thomas was limited to 32 games last season as he recovered from a hip injury he suffered in May 2017.

He averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 2017-18 with the Cavaliers and Lakers.

Thomas made back-to-back All-Star appearances with the Boston Celtics in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before he was sent to the Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving deal in August 2017. He was then traded to the Lakers in early February.

 

